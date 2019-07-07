Comparison of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.67 N/A -0.59 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 14 0.41 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights EnLink Midstream LLC and SemGroup Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream LLC is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation’s beta is 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EnLink Midstream LLC are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor SemGroup Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SemGroup Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Analyst Ratings

EnLink Midstream LLC and SemGroup Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33 SemGroup Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

EnLink Midstream LLC has a 25.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.25. SemGroup Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.7 consensus target price and a 60.29% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SemGroup Corporation appears more favorable than EnLink Midstream LLC, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares and 99.7% of SemGroup Corporation shares. EnLink Midstream LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation has 16.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13% SemGroup Corporation 10.4% -8.85% -15.65% -24.63% -47.13% 0.15%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC was more bullish than SemGroup Corporation.

Summary

SemGroup Corporation beats EnLink Midstream LLC on 6 of the 9 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.