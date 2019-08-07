Comparison of Eni S.p.A. (E) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) and Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) are two firms in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eni S.p.A. 33 0.00 N/A 2.64 11.84 Sasol Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.90 11.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eni S.p.A. and Sasol Limited. Sasol Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Eni S.p.A. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eni S.p.A.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sasol Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eni S.p.A. and Sasol Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eni S.p.A. 0.00% 8.9% 3.7% Sasol Limited 0.00% 7.5% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Eni S.p.A. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sasol Limited’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Eni S.p.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sasol Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Sasol Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eni S.p.A.

Analyst Ratings

Eni S.p.A. and Sasol Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eni S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Sasol Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sasol Limited is $505, which is potential 2,455.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.7% of Eni S.p.A. shares and 2.3% of Sasol Limited shares. Eni S.p.A.’s share owned by insiders are 32.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eni S.p.A. -1.7% -5.12% -6.62% -6.95% -17.74% -0.6% Sasol Limited -8.37% -11.69% -32.78% -29.61% -44.15% -25.98%

For the past year Eni S.p.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sasol Limited.

Summary

Eni S.p.A. beats Sasol Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers. It also sells liquid fuel products to retail and commercial customers and other oil companies; markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas, as well as maintains pipelines that are used to transport gas; and provides low-carbon electricity. In addition, the company provides engineering, research and development, and technology transfer services; develops and implements international gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids ventures; manages cash resources; invests and procures loans; markets lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; produces, markets, and distributes chemical products; and trades and transports oil products, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.