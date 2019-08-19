Comparison of Eni S.p.A. (E) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

This is a contrast between Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Integrated Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eni S.p.A. 33 0.00 N/A 2.64 11.84 Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eni S.p.A. and Ecopetrol S.A. Ecopetrol S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Eni S.p.A. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eni S.p.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eni S.p.A. 0.00% 8.9% 3.7% Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta means Eni S.p.A.’s volatility is 26.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eni S.p.A. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Ecopetrol S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Eni S.p.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ecopetrol S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Eni S.p.A. and Ecopetrol S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eni S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ecopetrol S.A. is $20, which is potential 25.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.7% of Eni S.p.A. shares and 3% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares. Insiders owned 32.1% of Eni S.p.A. shares. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eni S.p.A. -1.7% -5.12% -6.62% -6.95% -17.74% -0.6% Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91%

For the past year Eni S.p.A. had bearish trend while Ecopetrol S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eni S.p.A. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ecopetrol S.A.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.