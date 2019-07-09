Comparison of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.15 7.69 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enerplus Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enerplus Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enerplus Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enerplus Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enerplus Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are Enerplus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 3.65% -3.19% 6.8% -9.84% -28.05% 13.4% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.07% -3.52% -7.07% -1.19% -7.19% 11.22%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enerplus Corporation beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.