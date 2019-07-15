Comparison of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.15 7.69 Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.51 N/A 0.19 12.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Enerplus Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Enerplus Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Northern Oil and Gas Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enerplus Corporation and Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 201.4% -9.6%

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enerplus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enerplus Corporation and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 60.5%. 1.3% are Enerplus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.9% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 3.65% -3.19% 6.8% -9.84% -28.05% 13.4% Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -0.87% -12.02% -6.2% -25.33% 2.71% 0.44%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Enerplus Corporation beats Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.