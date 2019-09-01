Comparison of Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

Both Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Energy Transfer LP and Recon Technology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta means Energy Transfer LP’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Recon Technology Ltd.’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP. Its rival Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Energy Transfer LP and Recon Technology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Transfer LP has a 61.65% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Transfer LP and Recon Technology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 0.1%. About 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has stronger performance than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.