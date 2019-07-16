Comparison of Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)

We are comparing Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.71 N/A 1.39 10.75 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.57 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Energy Transfer LP and Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Energy Transfer LP and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Transfer LP has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Energy Transfer LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Energy Transfer LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Geospace Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1% Geospace Technologies Corporation -2.15% 9.96% -1.25% 9.16% 34.23% 45.68%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP was less bullish than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Geospace Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.