Comparison of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.76 0.00 Fuling Global Inc. 3 0.26 N/A 0.63 3.20

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -63.4% -46.6% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Energy Focus Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fuling Global Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Fuling Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Energy Focus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fuling Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of Energy Focus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of Fuling Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Energy Focus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Focus Inc. -8.49% -25.52% -50.46% -57.48% -76.51% -12.72% Fuling Global Inc. -6.91% -5.16% -31.06% -43.42% -50.43% -47.53%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fuling Global Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fuling Global Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.