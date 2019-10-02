Comparison of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

This is a contrast between Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 4 0.00 526.69M 0.48 9.50 Huaneng Power International Inc. 22 0.00 193.10M 0.16 149.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enel Chile S.A. and Huaneng Power International Inc. Huaneng Power International Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enel Chile S.A. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Enel Chile S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enel Chile S.A. and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 12,355,204,203.71% 13.5% 6.4% Huaneng Power International Inc. 887,408,088.24% 0.4% 0.1%

Liquidity

Enel Chile S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enel Chile S.A. and Huaneng Power International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.4% and 1% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has weaker performance than Enel Chile S.A.

Summary

Enel Chile S.A. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.