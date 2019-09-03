Comparison of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50 Alliant Energy Corporation 48 3.48 N/A 2.17 22.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alliant Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Chile S.A. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enel Chile S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4%

Liquidity

Enel Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Alliant Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliant Energy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enel Chile S.A. and Alliant Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 79.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend while Alliant Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats Enel Chile S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.