Comparison of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.65 N/A 0.02 263.33 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 38.63% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential downside is -11.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.