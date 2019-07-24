Comparison of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.58 N/A 0.02 275.00 Adobe Inc. 270 14.80 N/A 5.52 50.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc. Adobe Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adobe Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Adobe Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 67.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5. Competitively the average price target of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, which is potential 0.06% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 88.8% of Adobe Inc. shares. 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 22.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.