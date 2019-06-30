Comparison of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Utah Medical Products Inc. 86 8.51 N/A 4.93 17.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Utah Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -371% -256.9% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 12.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Utah Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Utah Medical Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -24.73% -28.72% -46.71% -75.92% -62.88% -28.24% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.85% 0.16% -5.84% -1.49% -14.41% 3.7%

For the past year ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Utah Medical Products Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.