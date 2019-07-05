Comparison of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

This is a contrast between Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 7 0.84 N/A -8.78 0.00 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 110 5.22 N/A 2.87 40.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Endologix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Endologix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Endologix Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Endologix Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Endologix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endologix Inc. has a -40.24% downside potential and an average price target of $4.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endologix Inc. and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.8% and 95.5%. Insiders owned 2.5% of Endologix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 4.69% 10.2% 15.46% -39.64% -86.04% -6.42% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. -3.35% -0.43% 9.98% 4.88% 29.23% 18.74%

For the past year Endologix Inc. has -6.42% weaker performance while West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 18.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats Endologix Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.