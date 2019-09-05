Comparison of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 7 0.64 N/A -8.78 0.00 Illumina Inc. 315 11.77 N/A 5.77 51.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Endologix Inc. and Illumina Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4% Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta indicates that Endologix Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Illumina Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endologix Inc. Its rival Illumina Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. Illumina Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Endologix Inc. and Illumina Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Endologix Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 55.34%. On the other hand, Illumina Inc.’s potential upside is 22.62% and its consensus target price is $334.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Endologix Inc. looks more robust than Illumina Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares and 92.7% of Illumina Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Illumina Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18%

For the past year Endologix Inc. was more bearish than Illumina Inc.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Endologix Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.