Comparison of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 7 0.72 N/A -8.78 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 72 10.92 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Endologix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endologix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.37 beta means Endologix Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Glaukos Corporation has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Endologix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Glaukos Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Endologix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Endologix Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -27.42% and an $4.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation’s average price target is $74.75, while its potential upside is 15.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Glaukos Corporation seems more appealing than Endologix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Endologix Inc. and Glaukos Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Endologix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Endologix Inc. had bearish trend while Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats Endologix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.