Comparison of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.