Comparison of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is a contrast between Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.79 N/A 4.76 7.56 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Encore Capital Group Inc. and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Encore Capital Group Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Puyi Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.