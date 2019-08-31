Comparison of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.83 N/A 4.76 7.56 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.32 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.68%. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.