Comparison of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.11 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Encore Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.