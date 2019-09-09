Comparison of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.86 N/A 4.76 7.56 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.88 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.