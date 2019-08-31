Comparison of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Both Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.78 N/A 0.99 65.74

Demonstrates Enbridge Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cheniere Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Enbridge Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enbridge Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Enbridge Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enbridge Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Cheniere Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Cheniere Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares and 93.1% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares. Enbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.2%. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43% Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07%

For the past year Enbridge Inc. was less bullish than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Enbridge Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.