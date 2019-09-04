Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.12 N/A 3.71 20.20 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 706.14% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 81.8%. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.