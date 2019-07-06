Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We will be comparing the differences between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.86 N/A 3.71 24.22 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.65 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 23.72% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.