Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.