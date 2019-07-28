Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

We will be comparing the differences between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.55 N/A 3.71 24.22 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 30.6 and 30.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.