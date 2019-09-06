Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.12 N/A 3.71 20.20 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 18.18% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 39.1%. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.