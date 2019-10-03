Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23,120,464.44% 19.3% 18.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,162,241.89% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $57, with potential downside of -9.90%. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average price target and a -16.76% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 41.5%. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.