Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 6.36 N/A 3.71 20.20 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.