Comparison of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.73 N/A 0.39 35.55 Safehold Inc. 26 17.27 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 demonstrates Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safehold Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Safehold Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Safehold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Safehold Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Safehold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a -10.34% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Safehold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 34.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.1% of Safehold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance while Safehold Inc. has 74.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.