Comparison of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (OGCP) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.04 N/A 0.39 35.55 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.73 N/A 2.32 9.51

In table 1 we can see Empire State Realty OP L.P. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Empire State Realty OP L.P. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty OP L.P. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 4.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend while PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.