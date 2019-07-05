Comparison of Empire State Realty OP L.P. (FISK) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Since Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.36 N/A 0.39 38.65 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 8.66 N/A 1.52 12.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP L.P. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Empire State Realty OP L.P. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s potential downside is -2.33% and its consensus price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares and 77.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. -1.84% 0.76% 1.41% -1.27% 2.25% 12%

For the past year Empire State Realty OP L.P. was less bullish than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.