Comparison of Empire Resorts Inc. (NYNY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)

Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Resorts & Casinos. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts Inc. 12 1.54 N/A -4.66 0.00 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 31 2.62 N/A 1.87 16.10

Demonstrates Empire Resorts Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Empire Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts Inc. 0.00% -77.3% -18.6% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Empire Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Empire Resorts Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of Empire Resorts Inc. shares and 46.4% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. 0.5% are Empire Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Empire Resorts Inc. -5.4% 5.5% 5.59% 53.04% -46.27% 19.35% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -1.05% -9.31% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Empire Resorts Inc. has stronger performance than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Empire Resorts Inc.