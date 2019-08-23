Comparison of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.72 N/A -7.78 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.64 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 7% respectively. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.