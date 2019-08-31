Comparison of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.67 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $76.5, which is potential 16.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.