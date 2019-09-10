Comparison of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 22.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 10.2%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.