Comparison of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80 Codexis Inc. 18 13.90 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Codexis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Codexis Inc.’s -0.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Codexis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $64.5, and a 24.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.