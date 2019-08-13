Comparison of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.52 N/A 0.73 60.80 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1252.42 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$69.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.00%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 33.01%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.