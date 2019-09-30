Comparison of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

This is a contrast between EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 36 5.07 8.07M 1.21 29.73 Amerisafe Inc. 67 1.91 18.95M 3.88 16.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. Amerisafe Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than EMC Insurance Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Amerisafe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 22,398,001.67% 4.5% 1.5% Amerisafe Inc. 28,103,218.15% 17.2% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.3. Competitively, Amerisafe Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Amerisafe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Amerisafe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Amerisafe Inc. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.