Comparison of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00 Moog Inc. 87 1.16 N/A 4.65 18.58

Table 1 highlights Embraer S.A. and Moog Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Embraer S.A. and Moog Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5% Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.24 beta means Embraer S.A.’s volatility is 124.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Moog Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Embraer S.A. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Moog Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Embraer S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Embraer S.A. and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 3 0 2.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.75 is Embraer S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Embraer S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.4% of Embraer S.A.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Moog Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48% Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has -18.48% weaker performance while Moog Inc. has 11.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.