Comparison of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Both Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00 CAE Inc. 23 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Embraer S.A.’s current beta is -0.24 and it happens to be 124.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CAE Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Embraer S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, CAE Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Embraer S.A. has a 17.42% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Embraer S.A. and CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 73.3% respectively. Embraer S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of CAE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has -18.48% weaker performance while CAE Inc. has 28.34% stronger performance.

Summary

CAE Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.