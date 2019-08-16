Comparison of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Both eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.20 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 14 8.98 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for eMagin Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us eMagin Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Risk and Volatility

eMagin Corporation’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enphase Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

eMagin Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enphase Energy Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. eMagin Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for eMagin Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Enphase Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.33, with potential downside of -1.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both eMagin Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 53.9% respectively. eMagin Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Enphase Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% Enphase Energy Inc. 40.61% 53.83% 116.87% 293.16% 395.6% 495.14%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while Enphase Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Enphase Energy Inc. beats eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.