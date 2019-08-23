Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.26 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 203.95% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $20. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 185.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.