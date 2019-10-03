Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 364,480,343.20% -107.1% -88.5% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,558,693,733.45% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 395.05% and an $20 average price target. On the other hand, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,110.17% and its average price target is $3. Based on the data shown earlier, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.