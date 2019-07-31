Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.03 N/A -1.40 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.