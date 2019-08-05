Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.72 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 1.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.