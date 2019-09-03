Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 21.13%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.