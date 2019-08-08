Comparison of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 229.49% at a $20 consensus target price. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 0.40% and its consensus target price is $25. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 46.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.