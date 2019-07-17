Comparison of Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Both Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.69 N/A 1.15 14.04 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.93 N/A 2.01 10.98

In table 1 we can see Elmira Savings Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Elmira Savings Bank’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Elmira Savings Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 9.6% 0.8% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Elmira Savings Bank’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elmira Savings Bank and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 64% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of Elmira Savings Bank shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank -0.7% -3.93% -11.77% -19.21% -17.04% -7.18% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -2.74% 7.51% 4.41% 3.67% -16.04% 19.33%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has -7.18% weaker performance while ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has 19.33% stronger performance.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. beats Elmira Savings Bank on 8 of the 9 factors.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.