Comparison of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and KCAP Financial Inc. (:)

Since Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and KCAP Financial Inc. (:) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.52 N/A 1.14 9.34 KCAP Financial Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and KCAP Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% KCAP Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and KCAP Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% KCAP Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats KCAP Financial Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firmÂ’s Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firmÂ’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.